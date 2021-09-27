“Our names are Snuggles and Adorable. We are female DSH/tuxedos. We are 3 1/2-year-old sisters who were surrendered when our owner could no longer care for us. Snuggles has the white nose, Adorable the black nose. We need to be adopted together, so do not ask about just one of us. An approved adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.