Meet Socks, a handsome black-and-white tuxedo cat. He is a spirited boy who loves to swat you from his cage as you walk in the door. Socks greets everyone who comes by but sometimes he is a little too rough. Our boy is very independent and not crazy about any other animals. If you want a cat for company who is cuddly only on his terms, then Socks is your boy. He is neutered and has all his vaccines. He is FIV and Leukemia negative.
If you are interested in Socks the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter which helps the animals in various ways.