“Our names are Sophie and Sandy. We are female DLH. We are a bonded mother/daughter team. My mom Sandy is 2 years old. I am Sophie and I am a year old. We need a quiet home, without other pets or young children. A family with cat experience will be good for us. If you have the time and patience, and gentle caring to give us, please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”