Sophie is a 6-year-old, short-haired calico. She has had a rough time being transferred from home to home, and she lived with dogs who frightened her. Sophie is understandably timid after the stress, but she is a sweet girl who is gradually acclimating. She would do well in a quiet home, especially if she is the only pet.
For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
