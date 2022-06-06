Sophie is a quiet house cat who has never been outdoors. She has a sweet, loving, and gentle disposition with people. She loves being petted and scratched behind her ears, and she has a big purr when you give her that attention. But Sophie does not like other cats. This 13-year-old girl is spayed and up to date with vaccinations. Sophie had one owner all her life, but she was surrendered when her owner moved and couldn’t take her. Sophie is front declawed. If you are interested in Sophie, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. To see other shelter pets, visit www.mansfieldshelter.org.