Meet Speedy, a very sweet Chihuahua who love lots of attention. “I am not a barker like all my brother and sisters. I am a fantastic walker who has a very fast clip. I can go for miles but I like to stop and roll once in a while. I don’t seem to mind other dogs but yikes, those big ole cats scare the hell out of me. I am a lover not a fighter so if they get to close then its feet don’t fail me now. I was found running for my life in the woods and was scared to death and I gave the girls from animal control a good workout. They thought because of my size they could catch me. Boy, I showed them just how fast I am. Hence my name, Speedy. I need to have a vet visit and I will be available. I will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Remember, anyone who is interested should like to cuddle and go for walks, but don’t let go of my leash because I am fast.”
If you are interested in Speedy or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, PineSol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh Vegetables, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.