Spencer is a male Am Staff, about 6 years old. He is a sweet and active guy who seems OK with most other dogs. He would love a fenced yard and enjoys going on walks. An active person/family would be best suited for Spencer. We do recommend no toddlers as he would be too active for them, but older children should be fine. Breed knowledge is also recommended. Spencer would make a welcome addition to any family. Please call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deane7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.