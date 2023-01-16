What a sweetie this beautiful torti is. Spenser is a 12-year- old, spayed female who was surrendered after a death in her home. She was shy when she first came to the shelter, but she has adjusted and is showing her friendly, affectionate, gentle personality. She responds very well to gentle affection. In her former home, Spenser was an indoor cat, and lived with other cats. Spenser would prefer a quiet home. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.