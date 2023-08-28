Spike is a male Am Staff mix about 2 years old. He is a handsome and happy guy, always ready to give kisses, tail wags and meet new people. Spike’s “smile” wins everyone over! He is partially deaf, but that doesn’t hold him back. He loves long walks, playing in the play yards and car rides. It would be ideal if his new home had a fenced-in yard for him to run and play in. Spike would do best as the only pet and in a home with no small children due to his size. Spike is well behaved in a home setting. If you are looking for a loving and active new “best friend” to make your life and home complete, Spike is patiently waiting for you! It will be a “happy ever after” for both of you! Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is http://www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com