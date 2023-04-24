My name is Spike and I’m a 2-year-old Am Pitbull mix. I’m partially deaf, but that doesn’t hold me back from being a happy and active pup. I love long walks. A fenced-in yard would be ideal. I love car rides, but what I would love most of all is a human to call my very own. I would do best as the only pet due to my size, but that’s just more love and attention for me, right? Please call for an appointment to meet me. I promise I’ll show you how lovable and friendly I can be. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deani27243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com