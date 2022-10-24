“My name is Sterling, and I am a male DLH. I am a cat in need of loving TLC. After a couple days of eating and sleeping, I could begin to be myself. I rub against my cage now for attention. The ACO tried his best to get the large matts off my coat and to comb me. My coat still looks like a patchwork quilt! I am ready now to find a true forever home. I am 2 to 3 years old. Being the only pet in the home would be best for me. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”