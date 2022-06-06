Pet of the week is Stevie. He is one handsome boy who is learning to trust humans. He came to us as a petrified little kitten who would hide under his blankets. He is wanting to interact and play and is very curious. Stevie is still wary of strangers but once he gets to know you he loves to play. Come and meet him and see if he will bond to you. Remember cats pick their people. If you choose to give this boy a chance he will still need some special attention. He is about 2 years old and current with all vaccines as well as neutered. If you are looking for a cuddle buddy it will not happen till Stevie feels safe. He is still a little scared of people so a quiet home will be perfect.
If you are interested in Steve the Cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine-Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh veggies, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.