Stuart is a male Chihuahua, about 6 years old. He is very nervous of new people and needs a quiet ADULT-only home with someone who has lots of Chihuahua experience, love and patience. Stuart needs to be the only pet in the home. He would not do well in a home with children, or with someone who has lots of visitors. He responds well to gentle words of praise and someone who is soft-spoken and who will go slowly with him — giving him the time and space he needs to feel safe and secure. Stuart is not comfortable with a collar or anything around his neck. He is not house-broken and will also need someone to work with him on this — but will catch on quickly. A fenced yard would be a plus. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.