Sunbeam is a 3-year-old female who found her way to Nine Lives a few months ago together with her five kittens. All of the kittens have found homes and now it is time for Sunbeam to find her forever home too. Sunbeam has been spayed, is up to date with her vaccines, and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Her left rear paw is misshapen. It does not slow her down in the least. Sunbeam is very playful but can be a bit timid. Loud noises frighten her. She gets along very well with the other kitties but may not be well suited for a home with young children or dogs.
Nine Lives of Norton is currently open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only. Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Sunbeam — you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.
