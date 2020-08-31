“I am a beautiful, domestic, short-hair, spayed female. I am a classic tabby, I am up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped and my FIV and FeLV test was negative. I love exploring, birdwatching, catnip and stuffed mice. I love a good classic novel and action movies. I’m good with other cats, dogs are okay if you must. I’m looking for a family to love me, hug me and keep me forever! Can I love you forever?”
If you are interested in Super Girl or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available.
