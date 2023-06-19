Sylvia is our diva lady who is very loving and will shower you with plenty of cat hugs. She is an older lady of feline sophistication who is 10-plus years-old with many more years to come. Our girl is spayed and up to date with all vaccines and microchipped. Silvia is a plus-size kitty who has plenty of energy so she can tackle any furniture or climb any window seats. She is a long-haired kitty who loves brushing and lion hair cuts. Come see our lovely lady.
If you are interested in Sylvia the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.