“My name is Tank. I am a 5-year-old neutered male pit bull-type dog. I am up to date on all my vaccines and my heartworm test came back negative. I love to go for long walks and puddles are the best. I know sit, stay, come and wait for it. I love to play with toys and tennis balls are my favorite, but real favorites are stuff animals. I’m great with children and with other dogs that are the same size as me and my best friend Bella (no small dog, please .... they are ankle biters). I love to lay down on my bed with a good bone and watch a movie with you.”
If you are interested in Tank or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
