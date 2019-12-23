Tappan 3 is a 6-month-old, all-black kitten with lovely amber eyes. He’s very sweet, has a great purr, and lots of energy. He loves attention but is sometimes timid when you first interact with him. He purrs when picked up.
He can sometimes be bit of a rough player with hands, so he should only be in a home with older children.
He talks to his foster family if he wants more attention.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application.
They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
