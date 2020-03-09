Taz & Angel

“Our names are Taz and Angel. We are male DSH. We are housemates. Our owner passed, leaving us with no place to go other than the shelter. Taz is 9 years old and Angel is 7. Taz loves attention and will seek it out, Angel (black cat) is sweet and needs a little more time to feel safe. We need to be adopted together, leaving each other at this point in our lives would be sad. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
