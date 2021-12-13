Tazz is a male Am Staff/bulldog mix, about 5 years old. He is a strong boy and needs someone with breed knowledge and some training experience. He can be very protective of toys and has a tendency to pull on the leash. Because of this, we recommend no small children. We recommend walking Tazz with an easy-walk harness and martingale collar. We also recommend a home with a fenced yard — he would not be suitable for an apartment. Tazz seems to get along with most dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. Tazz does have some skin issues and we recommend a good-quality, grain-free dog food that specializes in skin sensitivity and is low calorie. Tazz is a great boy who will fill your home with love, laughter and companionship. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
