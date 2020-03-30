Teddy Bear is a 2-year-old, fluffy, gray tiger boy. He is very loving and would love to shower you with head butts and nose kisses. Being combed is his favorite — he even loves his belly and thighs to be brushed out! Even though he’s a fairly large boy he will let you pick him up. Teddy Bear does great with other non-dominant cats. He could use a little more time in a home environment before adoption, but we would consider a possible foster-to-adopt situation if a good match can be found.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
A special note: given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
