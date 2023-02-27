Our big handsome boy Teddy is a little shy and nervous at first, but once you start petting him he becomes a purring machine. He was outside for a while, fighting for food and trying to find a place to stay warm. Then this kind woman saw him and started to feed him and gave him a little cat house to live in on her porch. Teddy has a big head because he was not neutered until he was 4 years old and in the business we call them big Tom cats. If you would like a very affectionate companion then Teddy is your man! Teddy is update on his vaccines, neutered, microchipped and he tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
If you are interested in Teddy the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat food and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels and old new papers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass at the shelter to help the animals in various ways.