Teton is a gorgeous, 4-year-old guinea pig. One of his favorite pastimes is curling up for a nap in his hideout. He will, however, readily run out and chat with you when he thinks you’ve got snacks for him! Teton likes to run from you if you try to pick him up, but is then quite content sitting in your lap. He’s a lap guinea pig in training!
If you are interested in Teton or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current COVID-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set one up or get more info.
Even if you are not looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating any of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals. We also accept any MA redeemable bottles and cans.
