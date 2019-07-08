“Hi, my name is Thelma, I am a beautiful short hair cat,
my coat is black as the night, my eyes are as bright as the moon.
I love to play with my string and cuddle too,
I’m up to date on my vaccines and I’m spayed too.
I’m good with kids, dogs and other cats.”
If you are interested in Thelma or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter needs wet and dry cat food, laundry soap, and 39-gallon trash bags.
