Thelma is a beautiful, short-haired tiger cat who is about 4 1/2 years old. This full-figured gal is looking for a home where she can be the only child, as she does not like other cats or dogs. She likes petting and playing with her toys. We are still getting to know her but have found she is quiet, yet curious, such as when she relaxes on the copy machine in the office while observing all the shelter activities. But curiosity gets the best of her once the printer starts up as she peeks over the side to investigate what’s going on! Maybe we can teach her how to make the copies! She is up to date on vaccines, spayed and microchipped. Get to know Thelma… stop by to visit her at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk. Questions? Call 508-336-6663.
