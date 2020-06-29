“My name is Thomas, and I am a male DSH. Kind words and a calm voice are comforting to me. No one knows my age, it is estimated to be around 10 years. I need to be the only pet in the home and with someone who has experience with cats and understands that time and patience are gifts. A loving, quiet home will help to heal my fear of being alone. I have a special adoption fee. Please call 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com to meet me. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.