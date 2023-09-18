Thor is a male Husky about 6 years old. He may be fine with another dog, but needs a home with no cats and no small or farm animals. The ideal home would have a large fenced in yard. Thor is a “dog for all seasons.” He loves the water and kiddie pool in the summer, playing in leaves in the fall, and we are sure he will love the snow in the winter. He needs someone who is very active and enjoys the great outdoors. If you know and love Huskies and are looking for a hiking or walking companion, come meet Thor! He is guaranteed to make your life and home complete and bring much love and happiness to your life. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is http://www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com