Tiana came to us a very scared young cat who lived outside since she was a kitten. When she arrived she was so confused and did not understand that we were here to help. She spent days hiding under her blanket and watching our every move. Well, that got boring, so she started to peek out from under her blankets and realized that no harm would come to her. It took time but now our girl just loves any attention she can get. She will purr with delight for some head rubs and back scratching. Tiana is a 2-to-3-year-old calico that is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Our little girl is not your typical calico, she is a love bug. I know calico cats can have a reputation of being cranky but not our girl. Come on and a spend some time and see for yourself.
If you are interested in Tiana the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
Get Your Fix Cats Only. July 27. Please stop by the shelter any time to preregister and prepay. Spay or neuter, vaccines, flea treat, nail trim and microchip — all for $150 cash or check only. Limited space available.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.