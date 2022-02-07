When Tiddly Winks first came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray she was somewhat feisty, but while at the shelter she has mellowed. Now, if she trusts you, she is likely to jump into your lap. She can be playful, and she likes petting and treats. We estimate that Tiddly Winks is about 2 years old. She doesn’t get along with other cats, so she should be the only cat in the home. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.