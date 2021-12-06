Tiddly Winks came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray. She is a short-haired female, about 2 years old. Tiddly Winks likes petting, but she will let you know when she has had enough. She would do best in a home with an experienced cat owner, no small children, and no other cats. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit www.mansfieldshelter.org.
