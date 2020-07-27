“My name is Tigre, and I am a male DSH tiger. My owner could no longer care for me. I am a quiet, pensive cat. I have not lived with other animals or children. A home with no other pets would be less stressful for me. I am a large cat, young at 2 years old.
I have a special adoption fee. If you would like to meet me, an approved adoption application is required. Please call the shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
