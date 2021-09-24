Tina is a beautiful domestic long-hair tabby. She is 3 years old, up to date on her vaccines, FIV\FeLV-tested negative, microchipped and spayed. Tina is very independent. She loves window seats, birdwatching and sun rays. She enjoys naps, catnip, hide-a-hole and meditation. Tina is good with other cats; dogs will be tolerated but please no small children. Tina is looking for a loving home that will be patience and understanding. Do you have patience, time, and unconditional love? Then Tina is the girl for you! She has been with us here at NAAS since February 2018
If you are interested in Tina or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter needs kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, bleach, 39-gallon trash bags, fresh veggies and hay.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Oct. 27. Spay or neuter with vaccines, microchipping, revolution, and nail trim for just $150 cash or check. Must register and pay prior to the event. in person at the shelter only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
