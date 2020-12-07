Meet Tina. She is a beautiful domestic long-hair tabby. She is 3 years old, up to date on her vaccines, FIV\FeLV-tested negative, microchipped and spayed. Tina is very independent. She loves window seats, bird watching and sun rays. She enjoys naps, catnip, hide-a-holes and meditation. Tina has been with us here at NAAS since February 2018. If you are interested in Tina or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, bleach and 39-gallon trash bags. We also collect Massachusetts redeemable bottles and cans at the shelter. The funds from this go to help animals in various ways.
