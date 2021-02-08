Toby is a 5-year-old African Spurred tortoise. He loves cruising around and is quite the character. He demands fresh greens daily. He’s still a baby by tortoise standards. He will probably reach his full size of 100-200 pounds by the time he is 15 years old. His lifespan is over 50 years, so he will be with you for many years to come.
If you are interested in Toby or another resident of the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current Covid-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set one up or get more info.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17. The cost is $125. For your 60-pound and lighter dog, that includes: spay/neuter, updated rabies and distemper vaccines, flea treatment, microchipping and a nail trim. Space is limited and you must preregister and pay in-person at the shelter.
