Todd is a handsome 9-month-old standard beard dragon. He enjoys light conversation, bug documentaries, live food and being held. Todd gets along with children, cats and dogs. He is looking for his forever home with reptile basic knowledge.
If you are interested in Todd or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. The shelter is open to the public!. Masks are required to enter the building.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food.
A Get Your Fix for cats only is set for Aug. 31. Spay or neuter with vaccines, microchip, revolution, and nail trim for just $100. Cash or check; must preregister and prepay prior to the event. In person at the shelter only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
