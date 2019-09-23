“My name is Tommy, and I am an almost 2-year-old pit bull-type dog. I’m usually sporting a smile and I’m wicked smart, not to brag! I’m told that I’m a little too prey-driven. I just loooove chasing almost any animal, it’s so much fun! For this reason I’d prefer a home with no small children or other animals. I do enjoy playing with dogs my own size though. I’m up to date on vaccines, heartworm-tested negative and have a microchip. Could you be the one willing to help me with my disability? I’ m looking for a loving family to call my own.”
If you are interested in Tommy, or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
