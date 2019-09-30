Torrie came to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter in April 2019. She is a feisty 2-year-old, spayed domestic short-hair brown-and-black tabby. Torrie is up to date on vaccines, is FIV-FeLv negative and microchipped. She loves to play, take cat naps, and likes attention, but has no problem swatting at you when she has had enough. Torrie likes other cats; dogs, not so much. She prefers to live with cat-savvy adults. No small children please.
If you are interested in Torrie or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
