My name is Triscuit, and I am a male DSH. I can be dignified and silly on the same day! I was rescued from the street. One could see that a collar buckle had become embedded on my neck, its imprint was obvious. It is just about gone now. I am ready to start a new chapter to my young (1 to 2 years) cat life; a new beginning with a family who will enjoy my antics and keep me safe every day. I need a home where I can be the only pet. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com