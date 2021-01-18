“Hi, my name is Truffles. I am an elegant, 7-year-old spay black female domestic short-hair. I am up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped and FIV\FeLV-negative. I love to watch game shows and documentaries, cat naps and my scratching post. I’m looking for a loving family who will love my fur-ever.”
If you are interested in Truffles or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is only open by appointment. Please visit at nattleboro.com/nashelter for an application.
Also, we need kitten and cat dry and moist pate food, paper towels, bleach and 39-gallon trash bags. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass; proceeds help the animals in various ways.
