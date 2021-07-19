“My name is Truffles. I am a 9-year-old black domestic short-hair spayed female, I am up to date on all my vaccines, FIV/FeLV-negative and microchipped. I love to window watch, romantic novels, scratching post, toys, and catnip. I love attention! Naps are the best! I’m looking for a quiet home where I am the center of attention. So please, no other cats. Dogs are OK. Can I come home with you and sleep on your lap?”
If you are interested in Truffles or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter needs kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, bleach, and 39-gallon trash bags.
Fundraisers: NAAS Patches are available for a donation of $10. All proceeds go to directly to the North Attleboro animals’ nedical.
Get Your Fix clinics for cats only will be held July 28 and Aug. 31. Spay or neuter vaccines, microchip, revolution, and nail trim is $100, cash or check. Preregister and prepay in person at the shelter. First come, first serve.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.
