“My name is Tucker, and I am a male DSH. My owners moved and left me. I am a handsome ginger-and-white tuxedo, sweet too. A quiet family life would be purrfect. I am estimated to be a year old. With a slow introduction, I may be fine with another cat. The house cats are OK by me! An approved adoption application is needed to bring me home.
Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463.
Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
