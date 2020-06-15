“I am a beautiful 3- to 5-year-old. medium-hair. spayed female. I am up to date on all my vaccines and FIV and FeLV negative. I love brushing, sunsets and window seats. I love toys, catnip and movie night. I dislike other cats but dogs are OK. I need to be your one and only! Are you my fur-ever home?”
If you are interested in Tuna or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, PineSol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass.
