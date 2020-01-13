Twiggy is a beautiful, long-haired female cat who is white with black markings. She is about 5 years old and was very thin and covered in ticks when rescued from outdoors. While at the Seekonk shelter she has gained weight and is doing well on a prescription food diet. Her coat is long and silky and she doesn’t mind being brushed. She is super sweet and loves attention. She likes glamming it up in her gold beads but would prefer a sparkly diamond kitty collar. Twiggy has been spayed, is up to date on vaccines, and has been microchipped.
Are you interested in meeting this gorgeous girl? She’s accepting visitors at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk. Questions? Call 508-336-6663.
