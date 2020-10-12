Venus is an extremely lovable, laid back domestic short-haired gray female. She’s about 12 years young and is very mellow. She just loves being around people! She’s spayed, up to date on her vaccines and FeLV/FIV-negative.
If you are interested in Venus or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry, moist pate cat food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, paper towels, laundry detergent, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
