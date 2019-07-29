“Hi my name is Venus, I’m a beautiful DSH, spayed female tortie. I’m 6 years old and up to date on my vaccines and FIV and I’m FeLV-negative. With a loving glance from my eyes, I hope to capture your attention as well as your heart, I’m looking for my fur-ever home will you open your heart and your home to me?”
If you are interested in Venus or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of moist cat food, laundry soap, and 39-gallon trash bags.
