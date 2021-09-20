Versace is a male Lab/border collie mix, about 2 years old. He would love a fenced yard in which to run and play and an active person/family who will include him in lots of activities, walks, and play time. We were told he is good with other dogs and children, but would prefer a home with no cats. He enjoys going for walks and walks well on the leash with the use of a martingale collar and harness. He already appears to know some basic commands. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.