Willie is a male Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix, about 11 years old. He may be 11, but he certainly does not look or act like a senior! He seems fine with other dogs and loves to go for walks and run and play. He also likes to just lay next to you and/or snuggle in your lap. However, Willie does not like to be picked up and also has a tendency to get “nippy” if he does not want to do something and you try to make him do it, He will need a person/family who is dog savvy and can work with him on this. Training and re-directing him will help — as well as time, patience, and love. Willie also cannot go to a home with small children. They would be too active for him and would not understand that they cannot pick him up, etc. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
