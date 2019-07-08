If you haven’t met Wilson, you are missing out! This sweet boy is only a year old and a complete love bug! Looking for a couch companion? Wilson has you covered. Looking for a bedtime buddy? Wilson’s got that too! He is the most perfect cat!
Why is he still at the Attleboro shelter you ask? Wilson has FIV. Although FIV cats can live a long life, there are still many misconceptions that reduce their chances of being adopted. If you have any questions about FIV and cats living with FIV, stop by the shelter, meet Wilson, and talk to one of our volunteers.
Please visit Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelters website www.FAASpets.org and fill out an adoption application. We are open on Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays 11-3, so stop by and fall in love!
Give us a “Like” on Facebook and stay in touch with all that’s happening! www.facebook.com/FAASAttleboroPets/
