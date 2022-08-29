Beautiful, long-haired Windy is about 1 year old. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date with vaccinations. Windy can be a bit feisty at times. But if you approach her slowly, with no quick movements, and with a soft voice, she enjoys being petted, scratched around her head, and sitting with you. She does not like to be grabbed or touched around her tail, but she’ll rub up against you and allow gentle pats on her head. Windy loves to look out windows and play with the laser pointer toy. When she was in a foster home Windy relaxed to the point where she loved cuddle time. Windy needs an experienced cat owner, and a home where she is the only pet and there are no small children. She will need to develop trust with her new owner, but with the right owner, and lots of love, she will be a great cat who will give love back. If you are interested in adopting Windy, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.