Winnie is a one-year-old, short-hair female who was surrendered because of illness and time constraints in her home. In her former home, Winnie was an indoor cat who was feisty, playful, and very energetic. She enjoyed laps and sleeping with or being with her owner. Winnie would sometimes hiss or swat when playing, and she continues to do that at the shelter, so she would not be a good choice for a home with young children. Winnie is spayed and current with vaccinations. If you are interested in Winnie, email: adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application, or come visit her during shelter hours which are posted on our website www.mansfieldshelter.org